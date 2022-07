Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: ‘It is sad to see’ – Barbara Schett on the disrespect Nick Kyrgios shows to umpires

Barbara Schett said it was sad to see the disrespect that Nick Kyrgios showed to the umpire during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:09, 9 hours ago