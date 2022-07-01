Nick Kyrgios has been hit with a $10,000 (around £8,200) fine after he admitted to spitting at a spectator following his first-round Wimbledon win against Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

The Australian was becoming increasingly frustrated with the crowd, who seemed to favour young Brit Jubb, and lashed out towards spectators and the umpire on several occasions.

According to Kyrgios, his behaviour was fuelled after saying “someone just yelled out I was s**t in the crowd today,” causing him to snap and spit in the direction of the heckler.

He accused the fan of trying to “stir up disrespect” but went on to say "that's fine, but if I give it back to you, that's just how it is."

After the incident was confirmed to be under investigation, Kyrgios seemed unapologetic and insisted he was “one of the most important people in the sport.”

“I couldn't care less if there is an investigation about me doing that, to be brutally honest with you.

“I know what I bring to the sport. One of the most important people in the sport. Do you want to speak about that? Nothing to investigate there because it's just factual.”

The world No. 40 is one of 14 players handed fines at Wimbledon so far this year, but has received the harshest penalty for his on-court behaviour.

Alexander Ritschard - who was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round - came closest to matching Kyrgios' punishment with a $5,000 (£4,100) fine, also for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It's not the first time Kyrgios has been hit with fines for similar behaviour. He accumulated $35,000 (around £26,500) worth of fines in April for four charges at the Miami Open, just weeks after being penalised at Indian Wells, and fined $25,000 (£19,000).

