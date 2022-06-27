Novak Djokovic defeated Soonwoo Kwon as he reached the second round of Wimbledon on Monday afternoon.

The Serbian champion, a 20-time major winner, struggled to assert his dominance, with Kwon going up in the first and second set, but each time the 3-1 advantage was repelled.

Ad

Djokovic had struggled since his return to full-time tennis after a troubled time with coronavirus regulations but he is now through to the second round.

Wimbledon 'Is this Serena coming to say goodbye?' - Woodbridge on 'surprising' Williams appearance AN HOUR AGO

He will face the winner of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kamil Majchrzak.

More to follow

Wimbledon 'A risk no athletes want to take' - McEnroe on Nadal injury concerns at Wimbledon 2 HOURS AGO