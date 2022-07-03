Novak Djokovic came through a stern examination, as he beat Tim van Rijthoven in four sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

The No. 1 seed had progressed to the fourth round with few alarms, improving as the week wore on in SW19.

In Van Rijthoven, he came up against a rising talent with a big serve and an array of shots. The Dutchman did not look out of place on the big stage and threatened an upset when taking the second set, but Djokovic responded in style to seize control in a manner which suggested there are more gears to use.

The Serbian may require those gears in the quarter-finals, but he set up a meeting with Jannik Sinner, the conqueror of Carlos Alcaraz , with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 success on Centre Court.

Djokovic was full of praise for his beaten opponent.

“I have never faced him before,” Djokovic said. “He is kind of a new face on the tour, and won his first ATP Tour match in the tournament he won a few weeks ago.

“He was on the streak on this surface and I knew it was not going to be easy with that serve and a great touch, powerful forehand.

"He can do a lot of damage and it took me a bit of time to get used to his pace.

"Conditions under the roof are a little different, a little slippery, so it takes a bit of adjustment.

“Overall I closed out the match well.”

Djokovic secured an early break to kick off the match, but Van Rijthoven did not appear fazed being on the big stage and the No. 1 seed let out a huge roar after a long service hold in the third game.

Van Rijthoven was highly touted as a junior before his career was derailed by a series of injuries. The fourth game of the match gave a glimpse of what made him so good as a youngster, as he executed a deft drop shot and sealed his first game of the match with a serve and volley.

Van Rijthoven continued to push Djokovic back, but the defending champion had a steely look about him and at the second time of asking, a blistering backhand down the line secured a second break and the opening set.

Losing the opening set did not deter Van Rijthoven who was solid on serve and worked a break of his own in the seventh game.

The break came courtesy of the Dutchman unleashing power on both wings, and also showing a deft touch with a cute drop shot.

Van Rijthoven backed up the break and two games later served out the set, but did it the hard way. Djokovic took aim at his opponent’s serve and worked a series of break points, but all were repelled and the wild card clinched the set with a clench of the fist.

Tim van Rijthoven celebrates on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic responded in the manner of a champion, breaking at the start of the third set - albeit Van Rijthoven would rue not challenging two calls that went against him as replays showed both were incorrect.

He backed up the break of serve with a love hold to take the wind from the sails of Van Rijthoven.

The second set saw Van Rijthoven find a way to unsettle Djokovic, but the No. 1 seed morphed back into a brick wall in the third. Everything was returned, and most of it with interest as he wrapped it up in 30 minutes.

Djokovic has danced enough dances at Wimbledon to know time is called at 10:58pm. He began the fourth knowing he had an hour to get the job done, or face returning in the morning.

The 20-time major winner made a statement with a break of serve in the opening game.

While Djokovic's energy levels remained impressively high, Van Rijthoven understandably found the going tough. The champion worked him over, dragging the Dutchman around the court to take his legs away. A second break followed in the seventh game, and victory was secured one game later.

Asked about whether he was aware of the cut off time, Djokovic said: “11 o’clock. I am lucky. 20 minutes.

“I have had some previous experience of playing a match over two days under the roof, against (Rafael) Nadal a few years ago, so it is never pleasant if you can’t finish the match in the same day, so I am looking forward to the next challenge.”

