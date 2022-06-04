It has been a very frustrating year for Serena, who has not featured on the WTA Tour since picking up an injury in the first round of last year’s tournament at the All England Club.

Meanwhile, five-time champion Venus is yet to make a return to action since competing at a WTA 250 event last August.

Federer is the other big name set to miss this summer’s championships after undergoing knee surgery last year.

His coach revealed in March that a return at SW19 would be unlikely, with the 40-year-old currently on 20 major wins.

There were rumours circulating that Federer could be considering retirement, but recently announced in April that his recovery was progressing well.

Despite the trio’s exclusion from the entry list, they could all still appear as wild-card entries which have yet to be announced.

A statement on the Wimbledon website read: “Wild cards for the Qualifying Competition and Main Draw events will be announced shortly before The Championships 2022.

“Seedings for The Championships 2022 will be announced shortly before the Fortnight and follow world ranking.”

One player who has been included is former world no.1 Naomi Osaka, despite previously indicating she “was not 100 per cent sure” about the possibility of taking part in the Grand Slam because of the decision by the ATP and WTA to strop the tournament of its ranking points.

This was due to the tournament’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the All England Club.

"I would say like the decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100 per cent sure if I'm going to go there," she told a news conference after her loss in quotes published by Sky Sports

"I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it's kind of like - I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by... seeing my ranking go up.

"I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place."

"I'm not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just feels that way. Whenever I think something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100 per cent."

