Elena Rybakina produced an outstanding performance on Centre Court on Thursday to overcome Simona Halep and reach the final of Wimbledon.

Halep had been regarded as a clear favourite to go all the way for the second time at the All England Club after she won the tournament back in 2019.

But the Romanian was unable to match Rybakina's level as she suffered a straightforward 6-3 6-3 defeat in one hour and 15 minutes.

For the two-time Grand Slam singles champion it proved to be an immensely disappointing showing on the biggest stage, but Rybakina could not have been more delighted at coming out on top.

“I can’t believe what I’ve just done!" Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "Simona is a great champion and we‘ve had many tough matches before. I was focused today and I’m happy with my performance because I played really solidly.

“I was nervous, of course, but the matches before helped me. I had two matches on Court 1 and this was my first on Centre. The atmosphere helped me a lot, and when the full crowd was cheering for us, I had goosebumps. I’m really happy that I managed to win.

“I played really well. Usually I have ups and downs, from nerves, but today I was mentally prepared and did everything I could. I think the final is going to be a great match.

"She’s a really good, tricky player. It’s not going to be easy… with her drop shots, net approaches, volleys… I’ll try to do my best and enjoy the experience on court.”

Rybakina will now prepare to take on Ons Jabeur in what will be an intriguing final on Saturday afternoon after the Tunisian overcame her good friend Tatjana Maria earlier in the day.

