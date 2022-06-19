Wimbledon is allowing players to practice on Centre and No.1 courts for the first time ahead of the Championships next week, in a bid to avoid injuries.

Last year, a handful of players complained about the “dangerous”, slippery grass that caused injury to 23-time major champion Serena Williams after she lost her footing in the first round.

The idea is to allow players to practice on the show courts ahead of the tournament that gets underway on June 27, so the grass will be more worn and less moist, and players less likely to suffer injuries.

Williams was not the only notable player to complain about the conditions last year. Two-time Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray called the conditions “extremely” slippery, insisting it was “not easy to move out there”, whilst eventual Champion Novak Djokovic said: “I don’t remember falling this many times on the court.”

However, the All England Club defended the conditions at the time. “The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years,” their statement read.

It’s the first time organisers have allowed players “limited practice” on the two main courts, according to a Wimbledon representative.

Wimbledon is the only major that does not usually allow pre-tournament training on its showpiece courts, as the grass can be difficult to maintain.

