Britain's Alastair Gray could not believe his eyes as he turned to celebrate what he thought was a winning point, only for his opponent, Taylor Fritz, to somehow get the ball back.

The American came out on top in a 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3 victory in the second-round match, but the second-set tie-break proved to be crucial for the 11th seed as he disappointed the British fans.

At a crucial moment in the breaker, Gray turned his back to the court and celebrated with a clenched fist as he believed he had prevailed in an engrossing rally.

However, it turned out to be an embarrassing few seconds for him as Fritz inexplicably managed to drive and flick the ball back into the court to win the point.

As the American celebrated wildly, Gray reacted with total shock as he realised that he had celebrated too early and lost the key point.

Gray, who was playing in the first Grand Slam of his career after being awarded a main draw wild card at SW19 this year.

The world No. 288 had produced an impressive debut victory over Tseng Chun-hsin but did not have enough to put Fritz in real trouble in the contest.

The Indian Wells champion wasted no time in racing through the third and final set after taking the crucial breaker, and the premature celebration turned out to be one of the key moments in the match.

