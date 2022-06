Tennis

Wimbledon day two wrap - Shock exit for Serena Williams, but Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal progress in style

Wimbledon day two wrap - There is a shock exit for Serena Williams, but world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and fellow French Open champion Rafael Nadal progress in style. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:03:18, 5 hours ago