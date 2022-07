Tennis

Wimbledon: Eurosport tennis experts react to Angella Okutoyi triumph and Ons Jabuer's run to the final

Eurosport tennis experts Barbara Schett, Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja react to Angella Okutoyi becoming the first Kenyan to win a Wimbledon title as she and Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp won the girls' doubles crown. They also give their views on Ons Jabuer's run to the Wimbledon ladies' singles final.

00:01:38, 2 hours ago