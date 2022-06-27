There was a heartwarming moment on day one at Wimbledon as Britain's Jodie Burrage dropped everything to attend to an unwell ball kid and give him some sweets.

The 23-year-old had only just started her opening service game in her eventual 6-2 6-3 defeat to Lesia Tsurenko when it came to her attention that the boy was not in a good way by the side of the court.

The rain-interrupted match had to be halted again as Burrage and a few officials went over to see if the kid was okay, and she went as far as to stay with him throughout as he recieved treatment.

There was a long delay due to the boy's situation and the Brit even took the trouble to get him a drink, an energy gel and also some Percy Pig sweets, courtesy of a nearby supporter by Court 18.

A big crowd attended the match with Burrage having had a very strong run, including beating top seed Paula Badosa, at the Eastbourne International.

"Well done, Jodie for looking after him. It is horrible when you see that with the ball boys and girls," said Jo Durie, who was on commentary for the BBC at the time.

"I would have thought someone else [other than Burrage] would be helping! I know Jodie Burrage is doing her best there. Hopefully, someone will arrive soon.

"They will have to measure the net again after the rain delay and the ball boy incident.

"I hope he is okay, poor thing. He didn’t look great.”

Eventually, the ball boy was later treated by paramedics and left in a wheelchair.

It may have been a defeat for Burrage on the day, but she gained new fans for her gesture.

