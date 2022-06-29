Novak Djokovic has spoken about the possibility of a "very unique" reunion with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

The reigning champion booked his place in round three of Wimbledon following a straightforward win over Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday afternoon.

The top seed swept aside his opponent, taking the match in straight sets , 6-1 6-4 6-2, and he will next take on his compatriot, Miomir Kecmanovic, in the fourth round at SW19.

In his press conference following the victory, Djokovic was asked about his potential participation in the next edition of the Laver Cup after Murray was confirmed as being involved in the event

Djokovic, who has only played for Team Europe once back in 2018, when he played doubles with Federer and a singles match, did not rule it out and said it would be a special opportunity.

“It would be very unique,” Djokovic said of a potential reunion with his three big rivals at his post-match press conference.

“It is a possibility. My agent has communication with the Laver Cup team. We have an agreement that there will be a decision after Wimbledon is finished.

“Laver Cup is the only competition where you can have all the big rivals, the big three, big four players joining in the same team.

“It is a very different and exciting concept for us players, but also for the fans around the world. The O2 Arena is a familiar venue for me and for us players. We’ve been playing for more than 10 years the World Tour Finals in that arena.

“I think the tradition here in Britain for tennis has contributed to a very successful event over the course of more than 10 years. So, of course, it would be a pleasure to play there again.”

In his on-court interview, Djokovic said of his stunning performance in dismissing Kokkinakis so swiftly that he was delighted with the quality of tennis he produced.

"I'm very happy," he said. "Again, thanks for your support today for both players. Thank you for coming out. I’m very, very happy with my performance today.

"I thought I started off very well - very solid from the back of the court - made him work for every point that I managed to get his serve back in play. I tried to work him around the court and bring a lot of variety into the game.

"It was not easy to serve because of the wind - it was very swirly today on the court so it was tough to toss the ball - but I think from my side overall [it was] a really, really high-quality performance and I’m very pleased.

