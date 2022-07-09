Tennis

Wimbledon no ranking points: Eurosport experts give their views on what it means for the players on ATP, WTA tour

Eurosport tennis experts Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett and Alex Corretja share their views on there being no ranking points at Wimbledon this year. Wilander believes there are bigger problems in the world than no ranking points, Barbara Schett believes it could falsely reflect the world's best players at the end of the year while Alex Corretja says all the Wimbledon 2022 players knew the rules.

