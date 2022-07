Tennis

Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur has what it takes to win Grand Slams in the future despite loss to Elena Rybakina - Alex Corretja

Ons Jabeur has what it takes to win Grand Slams in the future despite losing in the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina in three sets, says Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja. Watch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ on July 10.

00:00:50, 11 minutes ago