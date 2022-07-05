Ons Jabeur came back from a set down to beat a spirited Marie Bouzkova and book her place in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The trailblazing Tunisian star is into the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career following a 3-6 6-1 6-1 win over her Czech opponent.

The 27-year-old didn't have it all her own way, however, after losing the first set, but she powered through the next two in dominant fashion to progress.

Standing between Jabeur and a place in her maiden final is Tatjana Maria, the German who beat compatriot Jule Niemeier earlier on Tuesday

Bouzkova was on the run of her career heading into this match, having previously won just three grand slam matches going into Wimbledon.

Jabuer, meanwhile, was into the Wimbledon quarters for a second time, but hoping to go one better and reach a first major semi-final.

To begin with, it was advantage Bouzkova, who served impressively and broke twice to take the first set 6-3.

That merely clicked Jabuer into gear, however, with the Tunisian - the highest-ranked African and Arab player in history - breaking immediately in the second set, with two more sealing an emphatic 6-1 set.

Come the decider, it remained one-way traffic, with Jabeur racing to a 4-0 lead with two breaks.

From there, she dropped her next service, but normal order then resumed with a break before she served out to love to win the match.

