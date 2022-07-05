The remaining half of the Wimbledon quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, with Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal headlining Centre Court.

The pair are the highest remaining seeds in their half of the draw, but both face stern tests if they are to reach the final.

Opening Centre on Wednesday will be Halep, the No. 16 seed and 2019 Wimbledon champion who is up against the dangerous Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova, seeded No. 20, ousted Coco Gauff in three sets in the third round and backed that up by beating Serena Williams’ conqueror Harmony Tan 6-2 6-3 in the previous round.

Halep, meanwhile, is yet to drop a set and utterly outclassed No. 4 seed Paula Badosa in the fourth round, winning through 6-1 6-2.

The focus on Centre will then switch to Nadal, whose journey towards a calendar-year Grand Slam continues.

Nadal takes on No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz, the American who beat him at Indian Wells earlier this year and has come through his opening four rounds without dropping a set.

That makes it a tough task for Nadal, but we’ve reserved our top pick and potential upset for the two singles matches over on No. 1 Court...

'It is different for Djokovic and Nadal' - Corretja on Wimbledon quarter-finalists

Top match – Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

The second match on No. 1 Court sees two unseeded players who are looking to break new ground at Wimbledon.

Cristian Garin has already done so this year, into his first grand slam quarter-final, with the world No. 43 enjoying a thrilling five-set win over Alex de Minaur in the previous round.

With regards to the match, it could be difficult to call, and though Kyrgios - chasing a first major semi-final - is favourite he is unlikely to get it all his own way with Garin showing against De Minaur how solid he can be.

Potential upset – Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina (17)

It is safe to say Elena Rybakina is the Wimbledon contender few saw coming, but going by her displays so far it begs the question as to why her name was barely mentioned.

The No. 17 seed is yet to drop a set, winning three tie-breaks and beating Petra Martic along the way.

She is therefore favourite to overcome Ajla Tomljanovic, but do not rule the Aussie out after she sent two seeds tumbling - Jil Teichmann and Barbora Krejcikova – before ending Alize Cornet’s run in the fourth round.

Order of play, singles

Centre Court – 13.30

Simona Halep (16) v Amanda Anisimova (20)

Taylor Fritz (11) v Rafael Nadal (2)

No. 1 Court – 13.00

Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina (17)

Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

