Friday will see only one Wimbledon semi-final match take place on Centre Court, but it’s a tie set to provide a fascinating spectacle.
Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will look to reach his eighth final in SW19, and he’ll take on an inspired Cameron Norrie.
The British No.1 stunned David Goffin in a five-set thriller on Wednesday, coming back from first and third set losses to snatch victory in the last set to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.
'Very sad' Nadal explains decision to withdraw before semi-final
Due to an abdominal injury that left 26-year-old Rafa Nadal with a seven-millimeter tear, he has been forced to withdraw from his match with a fired-up Nick Kygrios.
He picked up the injury in his five-set quarter-final battle against Taylor Fritz, where he came out on top 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 to set up a tie with Kygrios.
Despite training at the All England Club on Thursday, the legendary player has decided he will be unable to play in the semi-final.
Kyrgios will receive a walkover and advance to the final as a result and will face either Djokovic or Norrie in Sunday’s final.
ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES
CENTRE COURT - 13:30
Novak Djokovic (1) v Cameron Norrie (9)
- - -
Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.
