Wimbledon’s organisers have announced that prize money for this year’s tournament will be a record £40.3 million.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments will each be awarded £2m, which is less than the 2019 prize of £2.35m - the last time crowd sizes were unaffected by coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled, while 2021 operated with a reduced number of spectators.

However the total prize money is 5.4% higher than in 2019 and 11% more than 2021.

There has been a 40% increase in prize money awarded to wheelchair tennis, at the same time as the number of players competing has doubled.

Wimbledon organisers said that the change in prize money "continues to place importance on supporting players in the early rounds of the event," with more money going to those in the qualifying rounds.

£62,000 will be given to those who get past three qualifying rounds, and £50,000 will be awarded to those who win their first round matches.

Novak Djokovic is the defending men's singles champion, while Ash Barty will not be at SW19 to defend her women's singles title after announcing her retirement from tennis earlier this year.

