Tamara Korpatsch has said that she is "very angry" after her doubles partner Harmony Tan pulled out ahead of their opening match at Wimbledon.

Tan and Serena Williams produced one of the great Wimbledon matches as the former ended the latter's comeback in heartbreak, beating the seven-time champion 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) in an all-time classic.

The French player, who will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Thursday, pulled out of the doubles on Tuesday, hours before their scheduled doubles match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru.

Tan cited a thigh injury for her sudden withdrawal from the doubles, but the 24-year-old's decision did not go down at all well with Korpatsch, who posted two angry messages on social media.

The German, who lost out to Britain's Heather Watson in the first round of the singles, wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today.

“She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam.

“And it’s really not fair for me I didn’t deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn’t ask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

In a separate post on Instagram, she said: "My partner Harmony Tan retired from our doubles just today in the morning. For me [it's] not fair to tell me so late.

"She can't run cause she played a three-hour match yesterday. Sorry, but I've played 6:33h in one day and played a singles match [the] next day.

"It's really not fair and I'm very sad and disappointed that I can't play my first Grand Slam doubles."

As a result, Korpatsch and Tan were replaced in the women's doubles draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

After her stunning victory over Williams late on Tuesday evening, Tan said: "I'm so emotional now.

"[Serena] is a superstar and when I was young I was watching her so many times on the TV. For my first Wimbledon, it's wow. Just wow.

"When I saw the draw I was really scared. Because it's Serena Williams, she's a legend and I was like, 'oh my god, how can I play, and if I could win one or two games it was really good for me!'

"I would like to thank everybody today and my team and my coach Nathalie Tauziat, who also played Serena. Thank you so much for being with me."

