Wimbledon has relaxed its all-white clothing rules in order to allow female competitors to wear dark undershorts.

Wimbledon has traditionally banned all players from wearing coloured underwear since 2014 in order to uphold the all-white policy.

But following criticism from influential figures Billie Jean King and Judy Murray, and as a response to protests at this year’s tournament from the Address The Dress Code campaign, the rules have been changed so that female players can wear dark-coloured undershorts.

The rule change has been made to relieve players who may be anxious about having periods.

Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said: "We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best.

"From next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured under shorts if they choose.

"It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

Six-time Wimbledon champion King had told CNN: "My generation, we always worried because we wore all-white all the time. And it's what you wear underneath that's important for your menstrual period. And we're always checking whether we're showing.

"You get tense about it because the first thing we are is entertainers, and you want whatever you wear to look immaculate, look great. We're entertainers. We're bringing it to the people.

"You feel like you can breathe and not have to check on everything every minute when you sit down and change sides. So at least it's been brought to the forefront, which I think is important to have discussion."

Murray added that the all-white rule could lead to "fear" for players on their period.

In September, West Bromwich Albion Women announced they would wear navy shorts with their home kit instead of white.

Last month Manchester City Women said they would no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods.

The issue was also raised by the England football team ahead of the European Championship in the summer.

