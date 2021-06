Tennis

World No. 283 Max Purcell knocks former champ Andreas Seppi out of Eastbourne

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. World number 283 Max Purcell knocked former champion Andreas Seppi out of the Eastbourne International on Thursday, winning their quarter-final meeting in three sets. Australian Purcell, who knocked out top seed Gael Monfils in the second round, forced the fifth and final break of the opening set for a 5-4 lead before serving it out.

00:01:04, an hour ago