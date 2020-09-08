"It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year," Australia's world number one said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.
"Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Tennis
Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge
Tennis
Medvedev mauls Tiafoe to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Tennis
WORLD NUMBER ONE ASH BARTY WILL NOT PLAY FRENCH TENNIS OPEN - STATEMENT