Wozniacki heads into retirement after Melbourne Park defeat

The 29-year-old Dane said last year that Melbourne Park, where she won her lone Grand Slam title two years ago, would be the site of her final outing as a tennis professional.

Jabeur, who beat 12th seed Johanna Konta in the first round and former world number four Caroline Garcia in the second, ushered her out of the door with a barrage of 43 winners on Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki's final stroke as a tennis professional was a forehand which went long to send the Tunisian world number 78 into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Murali Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam)