Sofia Kenin has spoken of her concern for Kirsten Flipkens after the Belgian was forced to retire from their meeting in Abu Dhabi following a bizarre injury.
Flipkens had won the first set 7-5 against the Australian Open champion but was trailing the second 5-4 when she picked up an ankle worry after colliding with an advertising sign when jumping for a ball.
"I obviously got a little bit upset, emotional," said world number four Kenin after the second round tie.
"We're good friends and that's not something you like to see. I just hope she can have a speedy recovery and get ready for Australia.
- Zverev facing a challenging 2021 - on and off the court
- Will Djokovic dominate in 2021 in pursuit of records?
- Nadal, Djokovic to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open
"I'll write to her later tonight, asking how she is."
Kenin will face Yulia Putintseva in the next round after she defeated Barbora Strycova. Elsewhere, there were wins for Ons Jabeur, Veronika Kudermetova, Tamara Zidansek, Aryna Sabalenka, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa.