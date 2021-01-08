Sofia Kenin has spoken of her concern for Kirsten Flipkens after the Belgian was forced to retire from their meeting in Abu Dhabi following a bizarre injury.

Flipkens had won the first set 7-5 against the Australian Open champion but was trailing the second 5-4 when she picked up an ankle worry after colliding with an advertising sign when jumping for a ball.

WTA Abu Dhabi Kenin, Muguruza, Pliskova, Watson advance in Abu Dhabi YESTERDAY AT 17:21

"I obviously got a little bit upset, emotional," said world number four Kenin after the second round tie.

"We're good friends and that's not something you like to see. I just hope she can have a speedy recovery and get ready for Australia.

"I'll write to her later tonight, asking how she is."

Kenin will face Yulia Putintseva in the next round after she defeated Barbora Strycova. Elsewhere, there were wins for Ons Jabeur, Veronika Kudermetova, Tamara Zidansek, Aryna Sabalenka, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Paula Badosa.

Australian Open Kenin ready to seek Djokovic's advice in Australian Open defence 05/01/2021 AT 13:20