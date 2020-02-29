The 27-year-old beat China’s Wang Xiyu 6-4 7-6(6) to set up a showdown with Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Watson, who last won a title at the Monterrey Open in March 2016, would move into the top 50 with victory in Saturday’s final.

In the men’s tournament, Rafael Nadal brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-2 to reach the final.

The Spaniard, playing his first tournament since the Australian Open, will battle American Taylor Fritz for the trophy.

"I'm very happy. A great victory against one of the best players in the world and a good friend," Nadal said.

"I think I've increased my level during the match, so it's positive for me."