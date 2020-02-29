Getty Images
Watson reaches Acapulco final; Nadal books Fritz showdown
Heather Watson moved to within one victory of a first WTA title in nearly four years after reaching the Mexican Open final in Acapulco.
The 27-year-old beat China’s Wang Xiyu 6-4 7-6(6) to set up a showdown with Canada's Leylah Fernandez.
Watson, who last won a title at the Monterrey Open in March 2016, would move into the top 50 with victory in Saturday’s final.
In the men’s tournament, Rafael Nadal brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-2 to reach the final.
The Spaniard, playing his first tournament since the Australian Open, will battle American Taylor Fritz for the trophy.
"I'm very happy. A great victory against one of the best players in the world and a good friend," Nadal said.
"I think I've increased my level during the match, so it's positive for me."