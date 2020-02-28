Getty Images
Mixed results for Brits as Watson reaches semis while Edmund crashes out in Acapulco
There were mixed results for Team GB in Acapulco on Thursday as Heather Watson reached the semi-finals, but in the men's draw Kyle Edmund was less successful.
Watson raced through the first set against American Christine McHale to win 6-3 in just 39 minutes.
However McHale fought back in the second to break twice, winning 6-1 and forcing a decider.
In the final set Watson broke twice to overcome McHale 6-1and rech the semi-final, in which she will face China's Xiyu Wang.
However, it was a different story for her compatriot Edmund, who was defeated in straight sets by Taylor Fritz, 6-4 6-3.
Elsewhere Rafa Nadal and John Isner also made the semi-finals, while Grigor Dimitrov defeated Stan Wawrinka to secure his place.