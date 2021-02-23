British number one Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Adelaide International by Shelby Rogers in the last-16, two weeks after she had to retire injured from the Australian Open.

Having received a bye through to the second round, Konta was comfortably beaten 6-2, 6-2 by the American, who had reached the fourth round in Melbourne.

Australian Open Forehand and 'tennis IQ' could be key to Barty title run - Wilander and Zverev 15/02/2021 AT 11:19

It was a positive in itself that the British player was able to get back on court so soon after an abdominal issue forced her to withdraw from playing Kaja Juvan midway through her first round match at the first Grand Slam of the year.

But Konta has won just two matches since her second round defeat at the US Open in September, leaving her with plenty of work to do with coach Dimitri Zavialoff, who she reunited with at the end of the 2020 season, which was a season badly affected by a knee injury.

Speaking on court after the match, Rogers said: "I started the match really well with a quick break and I kept the momentum going.

I knew I had to bring my best game for Jo, who can serve you off the court whenever she wants. I was very happy with my return game tonight and I am excited to be in the quarter-finals.

Rogers will face either Coco Gauff or Petra Martic in the quarter-finals.

Australian Open Top seed Barty breezes past Rogers into quarters 15/02/2021 AT 08:06