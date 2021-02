Tennis

Murray River Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket, then launches it into empty stand

Nick Kyrgios was warned for bad language and docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after he smashed a racket and then threw it into the stands during Friday's 6-3 6-4 defeat to Borna Coric in the Murray River Open at Melbourne Park. It’s the Australian’s latest episode this week after previously squabbling with an umpire and walking off court.

