French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.

Swiatek shot out of relative obscurity last year when she became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992.

Tennis Federer, Murray - What's next after Australian Open? 22/02/2021 AT 12:03

Swiatek went ahead 3-2 in the opening set of the final and broke Bencic's serve when the Swiss double-faulted three times before switching gears to gain the early advantage in the contest at Memorial Drive Park.

The fifth seed then surged ahead 3-1 in the second set before closing out a comfortable victory.

World number 18 Swiatek fired 22 winners and made only six unforced errors in the match.

Australian Open Halep holds nerve to edge out Swiatek in classic 14/02/2021 AT 08:04