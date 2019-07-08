WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic VS A.Riske
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 6
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Alison Riske
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking52
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
✓
6
5
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
7
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
