WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
Result
A.Riske
4
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
3 October 2019Diamond
LIVE - Alison Riske - Naomi Osaka
WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
2
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
3
65
N.Osaka
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
