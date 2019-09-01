WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
Result
A.Riske
4
0
N.Osaka
6
6
3 October 2019Diamond
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
User comments

LIVE - Alison Riske - Naomi Osaka

WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
