WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS S.Kenin

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 4
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Sofia Kenin

WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
16
