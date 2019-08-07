WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS S.Kenin
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 4
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Sofia Kenin
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Doi
2
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
View more matches
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
0
6
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
2
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
View more matches
