WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS V.Kudermetova
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Court 2
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking41
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Doi
2
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
View more matches
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
View more matches
