WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS V.Kudermetova

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
41
Previous matches
View more matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wozniacki gains revenge over Kudermetova

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 - Highlights: Wozniacki crashes out from commanding position

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki falls despite first-set bagel

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

Jet lagged Azarenka ousts Zvonareva in Stuttgart

24/04/2019