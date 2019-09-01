WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Petkovic VS N.Osaka
1 October 2019 Starting from 08:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Naomi Osaka
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking82
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Teichmann
64
3
A.Petkovic
✓
77
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
5
4
S.Zhang
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
✓
7
64
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
5
77
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
3
65
N.Osaka
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
7
6
V.Tomova
5
3
