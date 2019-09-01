WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Petkovic VS N.Osaka

1 October 2019 Starting from 08:30

Lotus Court
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Naomi Osaka

WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
82
Previous matches
Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
