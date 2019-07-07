WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Kerber VS P.Hercog
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Moon Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Angelique Kerber - Polona Hercog
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Angelique Kerber and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Angelique
Kerber
Kerber
Germany
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age31
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
✓
6
1
6
S.Zhang
2
6
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
77
5
6
A.Kerber
65
7
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Gibbs
2
4
A.Kerber
✓
6
6
View more matches
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
0
1
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
1
A.Bogdan
✓
6
3
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more