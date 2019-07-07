WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Kerber VS P.Hercog

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Moon Court
Match
LIVE - Angelique Kerber - Polona Hercog

WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Angelique Kerber and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Angelique Kerber
Angelique
Kerber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
13
Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
51
