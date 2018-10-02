WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Sabalenka
 
28 September 2019National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - ...

WTA Beijing - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Zheng Saisai wins first WTA title at Silicon Valley Classic

WTA San Jose
05/08/2019

Tennis news - Amanda Anisimova shocks strongly-tipped Aryna Sabalenka to reach last 16

Australian Open
18/01/2019

Tennis news - Katie Boulter falls to Aryna Sabalenka to leave Jo Konta as last Brit standing

Australian Open
16/01/2019

Tennis news - Garbine Muguruza falls to Aryna Sabalenka in Beijing second round

WTA Beijing
02/10/2018