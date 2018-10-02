WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Sabalenka
28 September 2019National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - ...
WTA Beijing - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
D.Collins
1
0
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
