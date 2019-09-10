WTA Beijing
Singles | Final

A.Barty VS N.Osaka

6 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Naomi Osaka

WTA Beijing - 06 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
