WTA Beijing
Singles | Final
A.Barty VS N.Osaka
6 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Naomi Osaka
WTA Beijing - 06 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
View more matches
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
7
3
4
N.Osaka
✓
5
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Riske
4
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
2
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
3
65
N.Osaka
✓
6
77
View more matches
