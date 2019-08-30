WTA Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Barty VS P.Kvitová

4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Petra Kvitová

WTA Beijing - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches
Petra Kvitová
Petra
Kvitová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
7
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Battling Barty downs Kenin to reach Wuhan quarter-finals

WTA Wuhan
25/09/2019

Barty first to qualify for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

WTA Finals
10/09/2019

US Open - Ashleigh Barty knocked out by wily Wang Qiang

US Open
01/09/2019

Tennis news - Andrea Petkovic stuns Petra Kvitova at US Open

US Open
30/08/2019