WTA Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Barty VS P.Kvitová
4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Petra Kvitová
WTA Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
View more matches
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
View more matches
