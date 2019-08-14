WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Barty VS Y.Putintseva
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
View more matches
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking37
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
V.Flink
1
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
View more matches
