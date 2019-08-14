WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Barty VS S.Zheng
2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Saisai Zheng
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
77
63
1
S.Zheng
✓
65
77
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
