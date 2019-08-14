WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Barty VS S.Zheng

2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30

User comments

LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Saisai Zheng

WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
