WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Barty
28 September 2019National Tennis Center
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - ...
WTA Beijing - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
