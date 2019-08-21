WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
B.Strýcová VS V.Williams
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Barbora Strýcová - Venus Williams
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Barbora Strýcová and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Barbora
Strýcová
Strýcová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.64
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age33
WTA ranking31
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
✓
6
6
X.Wang
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
0
6
B.Strýcová
3
6
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
4
69
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
711
View more matches
Venus
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age39
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
5
65
D.Collins
✓
7
77
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Williams
2
3
M.Keys
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams
✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more