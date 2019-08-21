WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

B.Strýcová VS V.Williams

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

LIVE - Barbora Strýcová - Venus Williams

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Barbora Strýcová and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Barbora Strýcová
Barbora
Strýcová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.64
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
31
Previous matches
Venus Williams
Venus
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    39
WTA ranking
59
Previous matches
