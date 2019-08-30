WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
B.Bencic VS P.Kvitová
2 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Petra Kvitová
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
S.Hsieh
5
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
View more matches
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
View more matches
