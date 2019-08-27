WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Bencic VS V.Williams
30 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Venus Williams
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
S.Hsieh
5
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
Venus
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age39
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
3
6
5
V.Williams
✓
6
4
7
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
5
65
D.Collins
✓
7
77
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Williams
2
3
M.Keys
✓
6
6
