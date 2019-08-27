WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Bencic VS V.Williams

30 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Lotus Court
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Venus Williams

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
10
Venus Williams
Venus
Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    39
WTA ranking
59
