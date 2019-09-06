WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
B.Andreescu VS A.Sasnovich
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Aliaksandra Sasnovich
WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
S.Williams
3
5
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
T.Townsend
1
6
2
B.Andreescu
✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
Sasnovich
Belarus
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
4
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur
✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Linette
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
4
