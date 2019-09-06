WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

B.Andreescu VS A.Sasnovich

30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

User comments

LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Aliaksandra Sasnovich

WTA Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
5
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
50
