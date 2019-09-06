WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Andreescu VS E.Mertens
2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30
Diamond
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elise Mertens
WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
2
6
A.Sasnovich
2
6
1
US Open women
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
S.Williams
3
5
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
T.Townsend
1
6
2
B.Andreescu
✓
6
4
6
View more matches
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
06/09/2019
Every weapon at hand for Serena Williams in US Open final, says coach Patrick Mouratoglou
US Open
07/09/2019
US Open 2019 news - Bianca Andreescu looks to cap 'crazy' year with the ultimate scalp
US Open