WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Andreescu VS E.Mertens

2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30

User comments

LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elise Mertens

WTA Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
6
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
23
