WTA Beijing
Singles | 3rd Round
B.Andreescu VS J.Brady
3 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Jennifer Brady
WTA Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Jennifer Brady live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
2
6
A.Sasnovich
2
6
1
US Open women
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
S.Williams
3
5
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
View more matches
Jennifer
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age24
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
✓
2
6
6
M.Keys
6
4
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
✓
64
77
6
A.Anisimova
77
62
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
711
6
J.Brady
69
3
View more matches
