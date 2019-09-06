WTA Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
B.Andreescu VS N.Osaka
4 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Naomi Osaka
WTA Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
J.Brady
1
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
2
6
A.Sasnovich
2
6
1
US Open women
Singles
Final
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
S.Williams
3
5
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
View more matches
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Riske
4
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
2
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
3
65
N.Osaka
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
View more matches
