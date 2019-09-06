WTA Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final

B.Andreescu VS N.Osaka

4 October 2019 Starting from 15:00

LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Naomi Osaka

WTA Beijing - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
6
Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
