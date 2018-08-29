WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garcia VS D.Yastremska
29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age25
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
View more matches
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
View more matches
