WTA Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

C.Garcia VS D.Yastremska

29 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Lotus Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Dayana Yastremska

WTA Beijing - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caroline Garcia
Caroline
Garcia
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
30
Previous matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
28
Previous matches
