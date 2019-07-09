WTA Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Wozniacki VS C.McHale
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Moon Court
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Christina McHale
WTA Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Christina McHale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
6
L.Davis
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
77
1
2
S.Hsieh
✓
62
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking90
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
1
6
S.Kuznetsova
0
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
